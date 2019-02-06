Alia Bhatt on marriage with Ranbir Kapoor: Bollywood had two weddings last year, we can chill for now

Actor Alia Bhatt may have found her perfect someone but is not thinking about tying the knot just yet. She was asked about her boyfriend and actor Ranbir Kapoor at a promotional event for her upcoming movie Gully Boy and her reply was quite witty.

According to a Pinkvilla report, Alia said, “I think people should now take a break. We have had two beautiful weddings last year. I think we can chill now, watch movies, work in movies, and rest can be seen later.” Here, Alia was talking about the weddings of Deepika Padukone with Ranveer Singh, and of Priyanka Chopra with Nick Jonas.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt at Umang Awards 2019 in Mumbai. (IANS)

Deepika and Ranveer got married in Italy in November while Priyanka and Nick tied the knot in Jodhpur last December. Both the weddings kept Bollywood and its fans busy for almost two months with their stunning pictures and many receptions.

Also read: Anushka chats with her doppelganger, says she has been waiting for her all her life

Ranbir and Alia, meanwhile, are enjoying their new relationship to the fullest. When not shooting together for their first film together, Brahmastra, Alia and Ranbir are spotted on walks together in New York. She was by his side in the US as he attended to his ailing father and veteran actor Rishi Kapoor.

Ranbir and Alia also recently met Prime Minister Narendra Modi as part of the Bollywood contingent that flew to New Delhi with filmmaker Karan Johar. They were also seen together at the annual Umang event, hosted to honour the Mumbai Police. They shook a leg with actor Shah Rukh Khan on stage and even clicked pictures with policemen.

Ranbir confirmed his relationship with Alia in May 2018 in an interview with GQ magazine. Meanwhile, Alia gave a silent nod to it on Karan Johar’s chat show, Koffee With Karan later last year.

Alia will now be seen in Gully Boy with Ranveer Singh, which releases on February 14. She will also star in Kalank with Varun Dhawan and in Takht with Ranveer again. She also has Brahmastra, which will be released as a trilogy, beginning next year. Ranbir will also be seen in Shamshera.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Feb 06, 2019 12:39 IST