Alia Bhatt’s lookalike aces ‘dhoptungi’ dialogue from Gully Boy and internet is amazed. Watch

Zoya Akhtar’s directorial Gully Boy is easily one of the most anticipated films to release this February. From its many rap numbers, its trailer and its dialogue promos, it is evident that the film has a great vibe to it. One of the high point of the film is also the Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt’s chemistry.

While its dialogues are a rage online, one particular one by Alia is high on everyone’s minds. However, nothing can prepare you for this. A video clip of Alia’s ‘dhontungi’ dialogue by her doppelganger will shock you. Not only does the girl, who goes by the name Sanaya on Instagram, looks and dresses like Alia in the film, she even gets her mannerisms spot-on.

Watch how well the doppelganger gets the lines: “Mere boyfriend se gulu gulu karegi toh dhoptungi na usko”. Her post has comments like “exactly like Alia Bhatt” and “thought it was Alia herself”.

On Monday, Ranveer shared a fresh dialogue promo between Alia and himself and it is no less entertaining. In the scene, the duo is in a bus when Ranveer shows her a comment by one of his female admirers. An irritated Alia counters Ranveer, gets the girl’s number and actually dials her, perhaps setting up a date for a gory fist fight.

Ranveer, meanwhile, has been on a high with regard to Gully Boy, rapping his way during promotions and even jumping into crowds like pop stars in the West do. Speaking to PTI about the music of the film, he had said: “I mugged up the entire rap and since then I started following Naezy and Divine’s music. ‘Mere Gully Mein’ for me, like for many others, is a huge breakthrough for the scene, the movement that’s happening in our society and I’m glad that I was the first one to whom this breakthrough of a song reached.”

Gully Boy is inspired by the lives of Mumbai street rappers Vivian Fernandes aka Divine and Naved Shaikh aka Naezy. The film is set to release on Valentine’s Day, February 14.

Meanwhile, both Ranveer and Alia are on a role. We have seen them in ads before and after Gully Boy, we will see them again in Karan Johar’s Takht, which also stars Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor and Anil Kapoor in it.

