Gully Boy dialogue promo: Alia Bhatt is ready to take on any girl who flirts with Ranveer Singh. Watch video

Actor Ranveer Singh has shared a new dialogue promo from his upcoming film Gully Boy as he prepares for the film’s release. The video clip shows him with co-actor Alia Bhatt, who plays his girlfriend in the film.

The two are seen sitting in a bus as he shows her a message from a girl trying to flirt with him. Alia finds out who the girl is and dials her up, perhaps setting up a date for a gory fist fight. Watch the clip here:

So far, the makers have revealed videos for songs Doori, Apna Time Aayega, Asli Hip Hop and Mere Gully Mein. All the songs received overwhelming response from the audience.

Gully Boy is inspired by the lives of Mumbai street rappers Vivian Fernandes aka Divine and Naved Shaikh aka Naezy. The film is directed by Zoya Akhtar and is set to release on Valentine’s Day, February 14.

“When Zoya pitched me this film, ‘Mere Gully Mein’, the original video was the first thing she showed me. She said that this is the flavour of the film I want to make and the video completely blew my brains.

“I mugged up the entire rap and since then I started following Naezy and Divine’s music. ‘Mere Gully Mein’ for me, like for many others, is a huge breakthrough for the scene, the movement that’s happening in our society and I’m glad that I was the first one to whom this breakthrough of a song reached,” he told PTI.

Apart from this, Ranveer and Alia will also be seen in Karan Johar’s upcoming directorial Takht. The period drama also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar in pivotal roles.

