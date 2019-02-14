This Valentine’s Day, Karan Johar gives up on his search for love, demands payback

Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar has given up on his search for love. This Valentine’s Day, the filmmaker tweeted his support for Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh’s Gully Boy and also announced his status as far as love goes. In a post that serves twin purposes of promoting Alia’s film Gully Boy and marks Valentines’ Day, Johar tweeted, “I have been looking for love for 46 years! Now it’s payback time for LOVE! It has to find me!!! #ApnaTimeAayega #HappyValentinesDay.” Apna Time Aayega is the tagline of Gully Boy that stars Ranveer Singh in the lead role.

I have been looking for love for 46 years! Now it’s payback time for LOVE! It has to find me!!! #ApnaTimeAayega #HappyValentinesDay — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) February 14, 2019

Alia made her movie debut with Karan’s Student of the Year. Karan will direct her again in his upcoming film Takht that also features Ranveer Singh. Kareena Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Anil Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor will also be seen in the movie.

In his book, An Unsuitable Boy, Karan revealed, “I lost my virginity at twenty-six. I had no sexual encounter before that. Yes, it is true. Why would I say this on record if it were not? It’s not something I am proud of. It was in New York. Up till that point, I was sexually completely inexperienced.”

Karan has earlier admitted that he was in love with Twinkle Khanna - his classmate from boarding school. “Karan has confessed that he was in love with me. I had a little moustache at that time and he used to look at that and say ‘That’s hot, I like your moustache,” Twinkle had said.

First Published: Feb 14, 2019 11:48 IST