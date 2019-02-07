Battle of magazine covers: Alia Bhatt poses with ‘friend’ Karan Johar as Vicky Kaushal shows off handsome looks

Actor Alia Bhatt on Thursday shared the cover of Elle magazine’s February issue on her Instagram. The actor is featured on the cover with her friend and filmmaker Karan Johar.

“My brilliant friend,” she captioned her post. Alia is seen in a colourful outfit on the cover while Karan is seen in a pastel blue jacket and white shirt. Alia’s fans also loved the picture. “Love u Alia didu or Karan Sir,” a fan commented on her post. “Equisite .. pastels r Soo in trend and you both look ravishing hot,” wrote another.

“With my baby girl on my baby’s birthday @aliaabhatt on @elleindia,” Karan also shared the photo on his page. Alia made her movie debut with Karan’s Student of the Year. The film was a success and launched her into stardom. Karan will direct her again in the upcoming Takht. The film also features Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Anil Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor.

Actor Vicky Kaushal also featured on not one but two magazine covers. He is the face of the February issues of MensXP and Cineblitz. One magazine called him the most eligible bachelor of India while another called him ‘First among equals’.

Actors Kriti Sanon and Kartik Aaryan also got a magazine cover of their own. The two feature on the February issue of FHM magazine. They will be seen together in Luka Chuppi soon.

Actors Ayushmann Khurrana and Radhika Apte feature on the cover of Brides Today. They worked together in Andhadhun. “@bridestodayin February cover with the lovely @radhikaofficial. Lensed by @prasadnaaik,” he captioned the post.

First Published: Feb 07, 2019 18:53 IST