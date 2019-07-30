e-paper
Areef Patel prayer meet: Gauri Khan, Karan Johar, Randhir Kapoor pay final respects. See pics

Celebs like filmmaker Karan Johar, actor Raveena Tandon, veteran actor Randhir Kapoor were seen at Areef Patel’s house for his prayer meet.

bollywood Updated: Jul 30, 2019 21:39 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Randhir Kapoor at Areef Patel’s prayer meet.
Randhir Kapoor at Areef Patel's prayer meet.

Bollywood celebs such as filmmaker Karan Johar, actor Raveena Tandon, veteran actor Randhir Kapoor and many others visited late businessman Areef Patel’s home for his prayer meet on Tuesday evening. Actor Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri Khan was also seen at the residence.

Areef was the husband of one-time Bollywood actor and socialite Kehkasshan Patel. According to news reports, he died of a heart attack at Mumbai’s Holy Family Hospital on Monday night.

 

 

 

 

 

Also read: Malaika Arora, Ranveer Singh’s mother rush to actor Kehkasshan Patel’s home after her husband’s shock death

Earlier on Monday night, Malaika Aroa, Ranveer Singh’s mother, producer Sajid Nadiadwala, Suniel Shetty and others were also seen at the residence. Fashion designer Manish Malhotra, actor Sanjay Kapoor and wife Maheep Kapoor, Shamita Shetty and Manyataa Dutt too were seen at the spot.

Kehkasshan was the anchor of TV shows like Public Demand, Superhit Muqabla and Bajaj Super 10, according to a report in Mid Day. She made her film debut with Hera Pheri in songs like Jabhi Koi Haseena and Mujse Milti Hai Ek Ladki and appeared in music videos like Yaaro Sab Dua Karo, Silli Silli Hawa, Husn Jawani.

First Published: Jul 30, 2019 21:38 IST

