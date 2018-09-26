Arjun Kapoor on life after Sridevi’s death: Wouldn’t wish it on my worst enemy

After the sudden demise of Sridevi, the industry lost one of its favourite actors, a star, a mother and a wife. It was well known that the fissures in Boney Kapoor’s family were deep; his children from his first marriage, Arjun and Anshula, weren’t really known to be close to Janhvi and Khushi, Boney’s kids from Sridevi. Yet, her shocking death changed all that.

The media was abuzz with the newfound affection, warmth and sibling love between the four children of Boney. Pictures and videos of the four of them, meeting for family dinners or social gatherings like cousin Sonam Kapoor’s wedding, flooded the internet.

However, now Arjun has spoken about the changed equation. Speaking to DNA, Arjun revealed that now he can speak to the girls “one on one” but it wasn’t as if everything was perfect when it came to his relationship with Janhvi, Khushi, his dad and Anshula.

Boney Kapoor with his four children.

“It was at a nascent stage as we were still figuring out things. But we were comfortable with each other and that was a good starting point. Mujhe darr tha ki zyada baat karne se nazar lag jayegi. I wanted things to take their own course,” he said.

“Janhvi and Khushi are both sorted. Today, we are able to speak one-on-one. I know they will figure out life in their own time, in their own way. Anshula and I are there for them,” Arjun spoke about their relationship.

“The good part is that we have our independent lives, but whenever need be, we are there for each other. That’s how it should be. We don’t have to suddenly become a happy pretentious khandaan, which is why I took some time. Now, I’m talking about it as there’s a certain ease and I’ve been able to figure things out.”

Speaking about the time when he got the news of Sridevi’s death, Arjun revealed that he was in Punjab at that time. “Having experienced something as harsh as that, I wouldn’t wish it for my worst enemy. I know what it feels like to be in a situation where you’re grasping for life,” the actor said. He went on to add how his father would be there for all his children and hence, it is only right he should have been there for Boney in his most difficult time.

Speaking of family bonds, Boney had been quoted in media as saying that he was happy that his children had come together as they were his blood. He had told Spotboye, “I am blessed to have these four. They love each other a lot and I am glad that they have come together. It was due to happen anytime, it just happened when something unfortunate happened. They are all my blood and they had to come around.”

