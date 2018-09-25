Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor to appear together on Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan?

What kind of a relationship do Arjun Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor share? The world might soon find out on an episode of Koffee With Karan set to feature the famous actor-siblings. A fresh report in Mumbai Mirror says that one of the first celebrity guests to make an appearance together on filmmaker Karan Johar’s chat show would be the brother-sister duo.

With five seasons under its belt, Koffee With Karan might just be one of India’s most watched celebrity talk shows, thanks to its tongue-in-cheek conversations and of course, the iconic rapid fire, which always ends with a hamper brimming with goodies to reward the star that made the most scandalous comments.

A source from Koffee With Karan, which is returning with its sixth season, told the daily that Karan recently approached Arjun and Janhvi with the idea of featuring together in a ‘special’ episode on the show and they loved it. “It’s going to be a special episode as it marks their first joint appearance, in which they open up about their relationship,” the source said.

This will be the first time that Arjun and Janhvi will be seen together before a camera and are expected to open up about their special relationship. But whether or not the two will be joined by the rest of the Kapoor family -- sisters Khushi and Anshula and father Boney Kapoor -- is being kept under wraps, said the report.

Janhvi Kapoor, producer Boney Kapoor’s and late actor Sridevi’s elder daughter, made her Bollywood debut with Karan Johar’s Dhadak, a Hindi remake of acclaimed Marathi film Sairat. Directed by Shashank Khaitan, Dhadak also featured actor Shahid Kapoor’s younger brother, Ishaan Khatter. Janhvi will be seen next in Karan’s multi-starrer Takht. A biopic on India’s first woman IAF chopper pilot, Gunjan Saxena, might be in the works too.

Meanwhile, Arjun will soon be seen in Namaste England with actor Parineeti Chopra.

First Published: Sep 25, 2018 12:31 IST