Priyanka Chopra, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor ace the attitude pose. See their pic from Italy

Priyanka Chopra, Janhvi Kapoor and her kid sister Khushi are not just favourites of their many fans, even the best of our Bollywood designers can’t seem to get enough of them. And one such a designer is Manish Malhotra. Bollywood favourite ‘clothes guy’ shared a picture presenting three fashionistas -- Priyanka, Janhvi and Khushi -- striking a pose of the camera.

Sharing the picture, Manish wrote: “When you make the fun girls give the Attitude Pose ... ??@priyankachopra @janhvikapoor @khushi05.”

The same picture in a slightly altered pose was shared by Priyanka too. In the comments, we get to know that the picture has been clicked by Manish. Priyanka and he continue interacting -- “Shot by me... You fun girls” wrote Manish fillowed by a pink heart emoji. To which, Priyanka left a comment, saying: “You also had a complain... If I may remind u”. Playful banter?

Going by the text behind the ladies, which says Via Milano Lounge. It could be at the Malpensa airport, near Milan, Italy, when the picture has been clicked. In the picture, the girls are dressed casually (Priyanka has a ganji shirt on while Janhvi wears, what looks like, a little purple top).

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas and Manish Malhotra at Como, Italy. (Instagram)

Manish enjoys a wonderful rapport with the ladies and is often seen in their company or is posting their pictures. Just recently, when a bulk of our celebs landed up at Italian tourist town of Como for the engagement of industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s daughter Isha’s engagement to Anand Piramal, Manish shared a number of pictures and videos of himself with the global ‘It’ couple--Priyanka and Nick Jonas. While the lady wore a beautiful sienna sheer saree, Nick looked dapper in a black and white sherwani. Manish, himself, looked good in a Jodhpuri. Janhvi too was present at the do and was seen in an all-black gown, which had much of internet tripping.

Meanwhile, on the work front, both the ladies have their hands full--Priyanka has already begun shooting for her film with Shonali Bose called The Sky is Pink with Zaira Kazmi and Farhan Akhtar. She also has her Hollywood project, Isn’t it Romantic?, coming up for release. Janhvi, who made a splash with her very first film, is safely ensconced in the Karan Johar camp. Her first film, Dhadak, was Karan’s production and in the next two films too, she will be seen in his films. These include a directorial, Takht (which has a galaxy of stars including Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor and Alia Bhatt among others) and a solo untitled project, where she will be seen as an IAF fighter pilot. The latter will be produced by Karan.

Given their popularity, both their non-film related videos and pictures work wonders on the internet too, like Priyanka’s extended US countryside pictures with Nick in his birthday week which were a big hit with her fans. Similarly, Janhvi acing the Sui Dhaaga challenge too was popular on the internet.

First Published: Sep 26, 2018 09:34 IST