Arjun Kapoor shares a quirky photo of Janhvi Kapoor, can you spot Khushi Kapoor?

Arjun Kapoor shares a quirky photo of Janhvi Kapoor, can you spot Khushi Kapoor?

Arjun Kapoor shared a goofy photo of his sister Janhvi Kapoor. A closer look at the picture revealed that Khushi Kapoor was also in it. Can you spot her?

bollywood Updated: Dec 10, 2020, 13:08 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Arjun Kapoor shared a goofy photo of Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor.
         

Actor Arjun Kapoor took to Instagram stories to share a quirky photo of his sister, actor Janhvi Kapoor, with a sneak peek of their younger sister Khushi Kapoor. In the picture, Janhvi could be seen striking a yoga pose in front of a colourful painting.

“@janhvikapoor can you spot @khushi05k???,” Arjun wrote in his caption. A closer look at the photo revealed that Khushi was hanging from Janhvi’s left arm.

Arjun became close to Janhvi and Khushi after actor Sridevi’s untimely demise in 2018. In an interview with Pinkvilla earlier this year, he talked about being a pillar of support to them when their mother died.

“My mother taught me to be a good human being, to be as decent to other people as possible. In that moment, I felt it right to lend my support in whatever capacity I could and be there to start with for my father. It also meant that we got a chance to know Khushi and Janhvi. The maturity comes from the fact that I have seen life. If my life was shaken and uprooted at one point and if I can stabilise someone else’s to make sure they don’t go through the hell that I did,” he said.

On the work front, Arjun has just wrapped up the first schedule of Pawan Kripalani’s horror comedy Bhoot Police in Himachal Pradesh. The film also stars Saif Ali Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Yami Gautam.

Janhvi, whose last major release was Sharan Sharma’s Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, was recently seen in a special appearance in the Netflix reality show Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. She has Hardik Mehta’s Roohi Afzana, Collin D’Cunha’s Dostana 2 and Karan Johar’s Takht in the pipeline.

Khushi, meanwhile, aspires to be an actor like her elder sister and is currently studying at a film school in New York.

