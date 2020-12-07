Janhvi Kapoor posts her dance practice video, hopes her fans were ‘amused’ by it unlike sister Khushi

bollywood

Updated: Dec 07, 2020, 09:12 IST

Actor Janhvi Kapoor has shared videos from her dance practice at home. While she does the dance sequence like a professional, what was unmistakable was her sister Khushi lazing on a sofa at the far end of the room.

Sharing them, Janhvi wrote: “Hope you guys are more amused than my sister was swipe to see me make a booboo.” Janhvi was wearing a simple yellow palazzo-styled salwar paired with a matching kameez. She had no makeup on and wore her hair in a neat low pony tail. Khushi was spotted all covered up in a huge white blanket.

The video invited a lot of comments from Janhvi and family’s friends from the industry. Actor Sobhita Dhulipala commented on Janhvi’s room and wrote: “Okay this room”. This particular room has featured in other posts of Janhvi. It appears to be her favourite practice and hangout corner of her home. Janhvi and Sobhita have worked together in Netflix series, Ghost Stories.

Actor Tillotama Shome joked: “@janhvikapoor hope your sister is letting you share the ear pods.” Janhvi’s many fans also wrote in to express their happiness. One wrote: “Janhvi this is literally amazing. Please keep the dance videos coming you are talented beyond words.” Many others said “awesome” and “loving it”.

Janhvi was seen last in Karan Johar’s Gunjan Saxena biopic called Gunjan Saxena The Kargil Girl. Janhvi was to begin work on Karan’s ambitious multi starrer Takht in February this year. However, the film was affected by the pandemic related lockdown and has now been shelved permanently. Janhvi had also shot some portions of Karan’s another production, Dostana 2, where she stars with Kartik Aaryan and newcomer Lakshya Lalwani.

