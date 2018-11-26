Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Abhishek Bachchan pay tribute to Mumbai terror attack victims

It has been 10 years since the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack happened, the dark memories of shooting and killing of innocent people by terrorists still flicker alive. The Hindi film fraternity on Monday paid tribute to those who sacrificed their lives.

Producer Ronnie Screwvala and makers of upcoming film Uri, based on the Uri attack of September 2016, showed their respect to all those martyred on that day by observing silence across 300 radio stations all over India on Monday morning. As many as 164 people were killed and over 300 injured after an attack masterminded by the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba was orchestrated in Mumbai on November 26, 2008.

On the tenth anniversary of the attack, Bollywood celebrities like Abhishek Bachchan and Varun Dhawan paid tribute to the victims and martyrs and said it’s a day that can’t be forgotten.

Here’s how celebrities remembered the day via Twitter:

Abhishek Bachchan: Never forget! - ABhishekh. 26/11

Never forget!

#26/11 — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) November 26, 2018

Varun Dhawan: Will never forget 26/11. We have only grown stronger. Mumbaikar. Jai Hind.

Will never forget 26/11. We have only grown stronger #mumbaikar #jaihind — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) November 26, 2018

Kubbra Sait: Hosted the Memorial last year for the 26/11 attacks, standing there alongside the dignitaries I felt gooseflesh as we proudly together sang the Indian National Anthem. This is a day Mumbai stood together (again) and this encapsulates the spirit of the city.

Hosted the Memorial last year for the 26/11 attacks, standing there alongside the dignitaries I felt gooseflesh as we proudly together sang the Indian National Anthem. This is a day Mumbai stood together (again) & this encapsulates the spirit of the city. — Kubbra Sait (@KubbraSait) November 26, 2018

Arjun Kapoor: Remembering our heroes of 26/11. Everyone who helped each other through the tough time. My heart goes out to their courage and sacrifice and for all the innocent victims.

Remembering our heroes of 26/11... Everyone who helped each other through the tough time.. My heart goes out to their courage and sacrifice and for all the innocent victims .. #MumbaiTerrorAttack — Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) November 26, 2018

Vishal Dadlani: 26/11. We will never forget. What has changed since, Mumbai? Are we any safer? We were promised Police Reforms, counter-terrorism training and modern equipment for a woefully understaffed and underpaid Mumbai Police Force. Seen any?

26/11. We will never forget. What has changed since, Mumbai? Are we any safer? We were promised Police Reforms, counter-terrorism training and modern equipment for a woefully understaffed and underpaid @MumbaiPolice force. Seen any? — VISHAL DADLANI (@VishalDadlani) November 26, 2018

Aftab Shidvasani: Let’s not forget the sacrifices of these brave sons of India.

Koena Mitra: 10 years! 26.11.2008. Islamists from Pakistan attacked Mumbai and launched one of the worst terror attacks in Indian history. We lost 100s of humans ...Please don’t forget... or Forgive!! Rest in peace heros.

10 years ! 26.11.2008

10 #Islamists from #Pakistan attacked #Mumbai & launched one of the worst terror attacks in Indian history. We lost 100s of humans ....Please dont forget... or Forgive!! #RestInPeaceHeros🙏#terrorists #MumbaiTerrorAttack pic.twitter.com/DkiuGypQUO — Koena Mitra (@koenamitra) November 25, 2018

Madhur Bhandarkar: Remembering the heroes of 26/11 Mumbai terrorist attack who sacrificed themselves for defending the country.

Remembering the heroes of 26/11 Mumbai terrorist attack who sacrificed themselves for defending the country. 🇮🇳🙏#MumbaiTerrorAttack pic.twitter.com/Vj6s2EVAKI — Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) November 26, 2018

Ashoke Pandit: Remembering and paying my tributes to those who lost their lives in the cowardly terrorist attack and salute to the bravehearts who laid down their lives for the nation and its people. Let us all together take an oath to destroy enemies across d borders and within d country. 26/11

While remembering & paying tributes to the martyrs of #MumbaiTerrorAttack of 26/11, let’s all fight the growing number of #WhiteCollaredTerrorists in #India, in the name of #UrbanNaxals, #TukdeTukdeGang, #LutyensMedia and #Communists. — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) November 26, 2018

Hansika: Remembering 26/11. Salute to the heroes who sacrificed their lives saving others.

Remembering 26/11. Salute to the heroes who sacrificed their lives saving others. — Hansika (@ihansika) November 26, 2018

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Nov 26, 2018 13:13 IST