Arjun Kapoor wraps up India’s Most Wanted, shares special post for director

Arjun Kapoor completed the shooting of India’s Most Wanted on Monday. The 33-year-old actor, who is collaborating with Raj Kumar Gupta on the project, will be seen playing the role of an intelligence officer for the first time on celluloid. Kapoor announced the news on Twitter.

“Some journeys are special because of the team and the effort that the people put in to fulfil a vision... as my 12th film #indiasmostwanted wraps today all I can say is @rajkumar_rkg sir. “It’s been an honour and privilege to work with you and your team to tell a story that needed to be told and to play one of the many unsung heroes we have in our country,” the actor wrote.

Gupta is co-producing the film with Fox Star Studios.The film is slated for release on May 24, 2019.

First Published: Nov 12, 2018 15:20 IST