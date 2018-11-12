Arjun Kapoor wraps up India’s Most Wanted, shares special post for director
Arjun Kapoor has wrapped up shoot for his next film, India’s Most Wanted. He will play an intelligence officer in the film.bollywood Updated: Nov 12, 2018 15:20 IST
Arjun Kapoor completed the shooting of India’s Most Wanted on Monday. The 33-year-old actor, who is collaborating with Raj Kumar Gupta on the project, will be seen playing the role of an intelligence officer for the first time on celluloid. Kapoor announced the news on Twitter.
Some journeys are special because of the team & the effort that the people put in to fulfil a vision... as my 12th film #indiasmostwanted wraps today all I can say is @rajkumargupta08 sir it’s been an honour & privilege to work with you and your team to tell a story that needed to be told & to play one of the many unsung heroes we have in our country. Also, a big non corporate hug to @foxstarhindi & their entire team for bringing your vision to the forefront without any compromise... I will see u guys in theatres on 24th May 2019.
Gupta is co-producing the film with Fox Star Studios.The film is slated for release on May 24, 2019.
