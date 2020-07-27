e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Arjun Rampal’s adorable photo with son Arik is ‘what pure love looks like’, Gabriella Demetriades is all heart

Arjun Rampal’s adorable photo with son Arik is ‘what pure love looks like’, Gabriella Demetriades is all heart

Arjun Rampal took to share a glimpse of his moment of ‘pure love’ with son Arik. See the picture here.

bollywood Updated: Jul 27, 2020 19:49 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Arjun Rampal with his son, Arik.
Arjun Rampal with his son, Arik.
         

Actor Arjun Rampal has shared a cute black-and-white photo with his one-year-old son, Arik. In an Instagram post, he wrote, “Wonder what pure love looks like??? Well here you go... #homie #buddy.”

Gabriella Demetriades, Arjun’s girlfriend and Arik’s mother, dropped a heart emoji on the post. Celebrity hairstylist Aalim Hakim and actors such as Kim Sharma and Rahul Dev showered love on the adorable click.

Fans also gushed over the picture of Arjun holding Arik. “Such a precious picture, worth millions,” one Instagram user wrote. “This is a beautiful pic @rampal72. I have a seven month old at home and holding her in my arms is nothing short of pure bliss. Also, you have always been one of my most loved actors and now I adore you even more for your simplicity and elegance. I’m sure you are a doting dad to your children,” another commented.

 

Earlier this month, on Arik’s first birthday, Arjun shared pictures of his face for the first time. “On Arik’s first birthday, it’s time to share his love with my insta family. Thank you all for your patience and all the love you have poured upon us. Meet the little Rampal. Arik. Happy birthday my boy,” he wrote in an Instagram post.

Also read | Ranvir Shorey shares experience after fallout with Bhatt family: ‘I was professionally and socially isolated, pressured’

Arjun also has two daughters - Myra and Mahikaa - with his ex-wife Mehr Jesia. In an interview with HT Brunch, he said that while he was protective of them, he trusted them to be ‘extremely responsible’. “I used to think I’d be that father who’ll sit with a shotgun at the doorstep. But both of them are extremely responsible, and very dignified in the way they conduct themselves. I’m very proud of them,” he said.

Arjun, who made his Bollywood debut with Pyaar Ishq Aur Mohabbat in 2001, has acted in a number of films such as Aankhen, Om Shanti Om, Rock On and Raajneeti. He was last seen on the big screen in JP Dutta’s war drama Paltan.

