Home / Bollywood / Arjun Rampal shares pic of daughters and son Arik, says ‘you guys make my life and me’

Arjun Rampal shares pic of daughters and son Arik, says ‘you guys make my life and me’

Ajun Rampal shared a picture of his three children, daughters Mahikaa, Myra and son Arik, and said he was full of gratitude that he is their dad.

bollywood Updated: Jun 22, 2020 15:23 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Arjun Rampal posted a picture of his children on the occasion of Father’ Day.
Arjun Rampal posted a picture of his children on the occasion of Father' Day.
         

Actor Arjun Rampal has shared a picture of his three kids - daughters Mahikaa and Myra, and son Arik - on the occasion of Father’s Day. He had previously posted a picture with his father and grandfather.

Sharing the picture, he wrote: “You guys make my life and me. Just pure gratitude. It’s good to be a Dad. #fathersday.” His wife Gabriella Demetriades and friend and fellow actor Rahul Dev dropped red heart emojis in the comments section. Earlier in the day, he had posted a picture of three generations of the Rampal family and had written: “3 generations of fathers, my grandfather Brig Rampal, his son my father Amarjeet Rampal, his son Arjun Rampal. Miss them both today and everyday. I know they look over me and live on in my heart. Happy Father’s Day to all you Daddy’s. #fathersday.”

 

 

Arjun has been quite regular on Instagram, posting on various occasions in his family. On June 7 on his father’s death anniversary, he had written: “Always a baller, always a rockstar, always the heart of a party, always ahead of your times. Miss you Papa. Miss your wit, your bluntness. I know you always there for us. 6years have passed since you left. You will live in our hearts forever. Love you.”

A day before, he had posted a picture of his mother and had written: “Missing you today and everyday. I know you are here with me. So why do I miss you so much. My mother my hero, my light. Love you Mamma.”

His children also appear on his timeline regularly. Sharing a photo with his girls, he had written: “Finally time with my beauties. #daughters.” Sharing one with little boy, he had written: “Funday.....Sunday #masti.”

Also read: Sona Mohapatra on Salman Khan’s request to fans: ‘Large hearted PR move from poster boy of toxic masculinity’

Arjun, who was a leading model in the ’90s, has also been sharing throwback pictures. Sharing one, he had written: “Huge throwback from modelling days I believe it’s 1995 or 1996? What say @dabbooratnani ? When was this? #throwbacks #jaisalmer #modelingdays.” At another time, he had shared a picture from his school days in Kodaikanal and written: “30 years ago this month, the class of 1990. Kodaikanal International School. All my besties here. #classof1990 #30yearanniversary spot me if you can....”

