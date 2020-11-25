Armaan Jain, wife Anissa Malhotra celebrated his birthday with a holiday, Navya Nanda says ‘chacha chachi take Maldives’

bollywood

Actor Armaan Jain rang in his 30th birthday amid the gorgeous blue waters of the Maldives. He is on a holiday there with his wife Anissa Malhotra.

Armaan took to Instagram to share a couple of pictures of himself and Anissa as they posed at an infinity pool with the blue ocean in the backdrop. “My kind of Monday,” he captioned his post. The actor was seen in a printed green shirts and shorts combo while Anissa wore a black bikini with a sheer sarong.

Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter, Navya Naveli Nanda (who is also Armaan’s niece), commented, “Chacha chachi take Maldives.” Replying to her, he wrote, “The series are back!! Love yaa.” Another comment on the post read, “Armaan n Anissaa. That s so picture perfect!”

Armaan's cousin, Rishi Kapoor’s daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also wished him on his birthday with a post on Tuesday. “Happy 30th Armaan. Love you,” she wrote.

Armaan and Anissa got married in February this year. He made his Bollywood debut in 2014 with Lekar Hum Deewana Dil, which was a box office dud. Upon his debut, he had said in an interview, “Growing up was not filmy or watching too many films. Coming from an investment banking background, for me, it was more of watching stock markets than films.”

“And I started working very young. I was focused. I didn’t have time to go out also,” Armaan had said about never having a girlfriend. He assisted filmmaker Karan Johar when he was a teenager. He is the son of investment banker Manoj Jain and Raj Kapoor’s daughter Rima.

