Article 15 trailer: Ayushmann Khuranna takes on a corrupt system, caste divide. Watch video

In perhaps what is the most hard-hitting film to be made this year, Ayushmann Khurrana and Anubhav Sinha go where few Hindi filmmakers dare to tread. With Article 15 -- which prohibits discrimination on grounds of religion, race, caste, sex or place of birth -- the film takes on caste bias and how even rape is used as a tool of oppression.

Ayushmann Khuranna plays a cop in the intense and tightly edited trailer, which begins with the rape and murder of two Dalit girls. “Hum kabhi bahujan ho jate hain, kabhi harijan, bus jan nahi ho paa rahe,” says Zeeshan Ayub in a voiceover. What follows are scenes of police inaction and the state machinery being complicit. Ayushmann’s policeman is bent on getting justice. In one of the most affecting scenes from the trailer, the investigation spirals into caste dynamics of the team and how insidiously it is a part of our system.

Sharing the trailer, Ayushmann wrote, “Let’s be Indians: Firstly and Lastly Presenting #Article15Trailer, in cinemas on June 28th .”

The film also features Isha Talwar, Manoj Pahwa, Sayani Gupta, Kumud Mishra, Nasser, Ashish Verma, Sushil Pandey, Subrajyoti Bharat and Mohammad Zeeshan Ayyub in important roles.

Also read: Before Article 15 trailer, Ayushmann Khurrana gives us a lesson in India’s harsh caste reality:

Talking about being roped in for the role, Ayushmann had earlier said, “I’m always intrigued by the socio-political situation of our country. We hardly see films which present the situation in an unbiased way. And it will be an absolute pleasure to work with him (Anubhav) on Article 15.”

Anubhav, who was appreciated for his last outing Mulk, had also talked about the film and said, “It is an investigative drama where the audience too is an accused party. It is a very challenging film that needed an extraordinary actor like Ayushmann. Delighted to have him on board with an explosive bundle of such talented and acclaimed actors.”

Talking about the film, Manoj Pahwa had revealed details on the film and said, “This film is not completely based on the heinous crime that took place in Badaun where two girls were raped and hanged. We can say that this film is inspired by that incident and we have included some chunks of it.”

Produced by Benaras Media Works, Article 15 will hit theatres on June 28.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: May 30, 2019 16:48 IST