As Kareena Kapoor, Saif holiday at Pataudi, son Taimur is honing his ukulele skills. Watch video

As Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are enjoying a mini break at Pataudi, yet another moment from the family’s vacation has found its way to internet. The video, of course, features their son, Taimur.

In a new video that has surfaced online, Saif Ali Khan’s son can be seen sitting under a tree with his uncle, Zahaan Kapoor (son of Kunal Kapoor, grandson of Shashi Kapoor) as they soak in some winter sun. While Zahaan is eating from a plate, Taimur plays his ukulele enthusiastically. The video was shared by Shaira Kapoor, Kunal Kapoor’s daughter as her Instagram story.

Zahaan, Taimur and Shaira are at Pataudi Palace, says a Times Now report.

Meanwhile, Kareena has begun shooting for her film, Good News, with Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh. In fact, some time back, Kiara had put up a sweet video as her Instagram story, where Taimur and she were racing.

Kareena is also a part of Karan Johar’s ambitious Takht, which boasts of a massive star cast including Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor, Ranveer Singh and Anil Kapoor. The film is expected to go on floors by September this year.

Saif, meanwhile, has been shooting for second season of Netflix India’s original series Sacred Games, for which the actor was recently shooting at a beach in Mumbai. Saif also has a film called Hunter, where he will be seen playing a Naga sadhu.

First Published: Feb 18, 2019 17:13 IST