e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 24, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / As Sanjay Dutt fights cancer, wife Maanayata reveals how they are surviving what they’ve been given to bear: ‘You keep walking together’

As Sanjay Dutt fights cancer, wife Maanayata reveals how they are surviving what they’ve been given to bear: ‘You keep walking together’

Actor Sanjay Dutt’s wife, Maanayata, has shared a new picture, with an empowering caption about learning to survive the challenges life has thrown at them. Sanjay was recently diagnosed with cancer.

bollywood Updated: Sep 24, 2020 13:58 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times
Sanjay Dutt and his wife Maanayata are currently in Dubai.
Sanjay Dutt and his wife Maanayata are currently in Dubai.
         

Actor Sanjay Dutt’s wife, Maanayata, has shared a new picture of the two of them, with words of empowerment as Sanjay battles cancer. The couple is currently in Dubai, with their twins -- Shahraan and Iqra.

On Instagram, Maanayata shared a picture, which she captioned, “And how do you survive what you have been given to bear. You keep putting one foot in front of the other and you keep walking....walking together in life.” She added a couple of heart emojis, and hashtags such as ‘love’, and ‘thank you god’.

 

The picture shows Maanyatat wearing a summery yellow dress, standing beside her husband, who is wearing a grey T-shirt and cargo pants. The post has been ‘liked’ nearly 50000 times in an hour.

Sanjay was diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer last month. “Sanju will complete his preliminary treatment in Mumbai. We will formulate further plans of travel depending on how and when the Covid situation eases. As of now, Sanju is in the best hands of our esteemed doctors at Kokilaben hospital,” Maanayata had said in a statement. Without specifying the nature of his disease, she had said their family was “shaken up” but “determined to fight tooth and nail”.

In early August, the actor was admitted to hospital after complaining of chest pain. He said in a short statement a little while later that he would be taking a break from work to focus on his treatment.

Also read: Torbaaz producer Rahul Mittra shares health update on Sanjay Dutt: ‘Results of certain tests have yet to come’

The actor has several projects in the pipeline. After appearing in Sadak 2 recently, he will be seen in Disney+ Hotstar’s Bhuj: The Pride of India, in Netlfix’s Torbaaz, and in YRF’s Shamshera. Torbaaz producer Rahul Mittra in a recent interview to The Times of India said that the actor is “a fighter and will come out of this too as a winner.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
‘Families that play together, stay together’: PM Modi at Fit India Dialogue 2020
‘Families that play together, stay together’: PM Modi at Fit India Dialogue 2020
Pak oppn alliance against Imran Khan is crumbling, with some help from the army
Pak oppn alliance against Imran Khan is crumbling, with some help from the army
How will China’s offensive play out in Ladakh? IAF war games has a answer
How will China’s offensive play out in Ladakh? IAF war games has a answer
‘Good case on merits’: SC asks Bhima Koregaon accused to file fresh bail plea
‘Good case on merits’: SC asks Bhima Koregaon accused to file fresh bail plea
Unlock 4: What are local lockdowns and micro-containment zones?
Unlock 4: What are local lockdowns and micro-containment zones?
Umar Khalid sent to judicial custody till Oct 22 in UAPA case
Umar Khalid sent to judicial custody till Oct 22 in UAPA case
Congress leader asks why Kangana Ranaut wasn’t quizzed for alleged drugs abuse
Congress leader asks why Kangana Ranaut wasn’t quizzed for alleged drugs abuse
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesParliament Monsoon SessionFarm bills protest LIVEPoonam PandeyCovid-19 IndiaIPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In