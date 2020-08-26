Torbaaz producer Rahul Mittra shares health update on Sanjay Dutt: ‘Results of certain tests have yet to come’

bollywood

Sanjay Dutt, who was diagnosed with lung cancer earlier this month, is not as critical as he is made out to be, according to his close friend and Torbaaz producer, Rahul Mittra. The producer said that the actor was undergoing preliminary treatment at the moment and would emerge victorious in his battle.

In an interview with The Times of India, Rahul slammed rumours that Sanjay was terminally ill. “This is utter rubbish. Sanju is undergoing preliminary treatment in Mumbai and results of certain tests have yet to come. He’s a fighter and will come out of this too as a winner - I don’t have an iota of doubt on this and this reaction is just not based on emotion but facts too. Please stop speculating, and if still you have to do something, just wish good for him,” he said.

Torbaaz, one of Sanjay’s upcoming films, is scheduled for a direct-to-digital release on Netflix. Last month, he had shared his first look from the film and written, “A man rises from personal tragedy to lead a group of children from a refugee camp to victory, transforming their lives through the game of cricket. It’s almost time to play!”

Sanjay announced earlier this month that he was taking a ‘short break from work for some medical treatment’. Although he has not officially revealed the nature of his diagnosis, a source from Lilavati Hospital told Hindustan Times that he has been diagnosed with stage four lung cancer.

Without sharing any details about Sanjay’s ailment, his wife Maanayata Dutt had said in a statement that the family has faced testing times in the past and will come out of this, too. “I thank everyone who has expressed their well wishes for Sanju’s speedy recovery. We need all the strength and prayers to overcome this phase. There is a lot that the family has gone through in the past years but I am confident, this too shall pass,” she said, urging fans and well-wishers to not fall for ‘speculations and unwarranted rumours’.

In another statement issued last week, Maanayata quashed reports that the family would travel to the US for his treatment. “For those asking, Sanju will complete his preliminary treatment in Mumbai. We will formulate further plans of travel depending on how and when the Covid situation eases. As of now, Sanju is in the best hands of our esteemed doctors at Kokilaben hospital. I request everyone, with my folded hands, to stop speculating the stage of his illness and let the doctors continue to do their work. We will update you all regularly with his progress,” she had said.

