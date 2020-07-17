Torbaaz first look: Sanjay Dutt sets out to transform lives through cricket in Netflix film

bollywood

Updated: Jul 17, 2020 09:59 IST

Sanjay Dutt’s upcoming film Torbaaz is among 17 Indian films and shows announced by Netflix on Thursday. It also stars Nargis Fakhri and Rahul Dev.

Sanjay shared his first look from the film on Twitter and wrote, “A man rises from personal tragedy to lead a group of children from a refugee camp to victory, transforming their lives through the game of cricket. It’s almost time to play!” He can be seen playing and running alongside many kids with a child-like energy in the still.

A man rises from personal tragedy to lead a group of children from a refugee camp to victory, transforming their lives through the game of cricket. It's almost time to play! @NargisFakhri @RahulDevRising #Torbaaz @rahulmittra13 @RajuChadhaWave @malik_girish pic.twitter.com/hJV7BRpFRV — Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) July 16, 2020

Nargis also shared her look from the film with a new still. It shows her in a salwar suit with a dupatta covering her head, as she discusses something with Sanjay in a desert. Some locals can also be seen around them in the picture.

Twitter : A man rises from personal tragedy to lead a group of children from a refugee camp to victory, transforming their lives through the game of cricket. It's almost time to play! #Torbaaz pic.twitter.com/EECdFXqGAS — Nargis (@NargisFakhri) July 17, 2020

While Sanjay plays a doctor, Rahul will be seen in the role of the lead antagonist in the film. He is seen standing tall, wearing a turban paired with a pathani kurta salwar and a blazer. A rugged mountainous terrain can be seen in the background.

Also read: Kushal Tandon on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death: ‘I want to tell people that there’s nothing more than your life’

Talking about the film, Rahul had told Hindustan Times in an interview, “There were no reports about the film because we have shot the entire film overseas. It was shot in three schedules and most of it was shot in Kyrgyzstan. The dubbing of the film is complete and we have been waiting for its release.”

Opening up about his and Sanjay’s characters, he had said, “Torbaaz revolves around a child, a doctor and an extremist leader. Sanjay Dutt plays the doctor and I am in the role of the extremist leader – the antagonist. I play the leader of a fundamentalist group. He has a character arc and doesn’t have any fight scenes. I didn’t exchange a single blow with anybody in the film. It is a beautiful film. A lot of research has been done about the past story of the Talibanis. Talking about Sanjay’s character, the doctor has a strong philosophy of his own.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more