Asha Parekh: Film industry isn’t that bad, things are being blown up and it’ll be good if all the rubbish goes away

bollywood

Updated: Oct 14, 2020, 14:18 IST

Veteran actor Asha Parekh expresses displeasure regarding the vilification that the film industry has recently been through. Be it nepotism, favouritism, casting couch or drug nexus, there have been discussions around how Bollywood isn’t setting the right example. While every industry has its pros and cons, the actor feels things are being unnecessarily sensationalised.

“Discussions and debates done in a dignified manner do bring about a positive change. Par abhi ho raha hai it’s really upsetting and sad. Our industry has been witness to many storms earlier and will withstand this difficult phase too,” adds the 77-year-old.

Parekh also feels this phase will help the film industry understand where things might have gone wrong, and learn from them.

“It will be good for the industry if all the rubbish goes away. Also, I think this will be a good learning lesson for everyone. But I don’t think there’s so much bad in the industry that is being portrayed right now. A certain section of the media is unnecessarily blowing things up, they’re to be blamed for what’s happening right now,” she says.

Meanwhile, much like other sectors, showbiz too has slowly begun functioning. Shooting, pre and post production work for TV show, web projects and films have commenced. While many have resumed work, Parekh wanrs to give it some more time.

“It’s frightening how Covid is spreading. Kisi ko bhi kahin se bhi ho raha hai. People at our age are more vulnerable to the virus so I would not like to take any risk. I’ve been getting offers and I kind of liked a few of them but I’ve said no to all,” she reasons.

After the unlock was announced, Parekh has stepped out of her house only twice. “I did go to Waheeda’s (Rehman; her friend and veteran actor) place for lunch one day and then once I went go to Sandeep Khosla’s (fashion designer) house for dinner. I can’t take the chance of visiting a place where there are 10 people under one roof. What if I’m the career of the virus and I spread it among others,” she says.

Parekh shares that one needs to be careful, and not casual about the Covid-19.

“I’m amazed by the courage and irresponsibility of those who’re stepping out without mask. You getting infected would lead to spreading virus around you even more. It’s sad that some still not understanding the gravity of the situation. If not now then when,” she ends.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

Author tweets @Shreya_MJ