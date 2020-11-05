Athiya Shetty would say ‘mere do do baap’ after watching dad Suniel’s Gopi Kishan: ‘I used to keep telling her it is not funny’

Updated: Nov 05, 2020, 06:57 IST

Kids love to repeat whatever they hear, and actor Athiya Shetty was no different as a child. On her 28th birthday, we are throwing it back to her childhood, when she embarrassed her dad, actor Suniel Shetty, with a line from his own film.

In 2019, Suniel revealed in an interview that the line ‘Mere do-do baap (I have two fathers)’ from his 1994 film Gopi Kishan had become a big hit with the audiences. Everywhere he went, people would say the line to him. Back home, even Athiya learnt it and kept repeating it despite him telling her not to.

“I never imagined that such simple dialogues and situations would become so iconic. I wonder where the child actor is these days who shot to fame after that scene. He had a very naughty look but I don’t remember his name,” Suniel said in an interview to Hindustan Times, “Whenever people would see me in public, they would say ‘Mere do do baap’. Even Athiya, after watching the film, started calling me, ‘Mere do do baap’ and I used to keep telling her ‘No no Athiya… it is not funny’. She just loved it and keeps repeating,” he added.

Suniel and Athiya share a friendly father-daughter relationship. Talking about what she has learnt from her father, Athiya told HT in another interview, “What I admire about him is that he’s not judgmental. He’s extremely motivating and always by my side; he encourages me and my decisions and has never said, ‘I told you so’.”

“I discuss my scripts and things I’m unsure of before I take any decision. [My father] has encouraged me to make my decisions for myself. Everyone has their own journey and their ups and downs. I’m going to learn from his mistakes, but that doesn’t mean I won’t be making my own. I know what I want to do when I look at him and his career,” she added. Not just supportive, Suniel is also the ‘cool dad’.

Athiya is reportedly dating cricketer KL Rahul and Suniel has said that he is extremely fond of his kids’ partners. “We (he and wife Mana Shetty) love the kids and the kids they are dating. Absolutely love them and I think more than profession, being happy in life is very important today because that is the space I think that is missing. We were all happy, we grew up happy,” he said.

Talking about his kids’ careers, he said, “I think after doing 126 movies, one can’t say I have not been doing that many films. I did an overdose of cinema. I needed to take a break. This is a period where I need to focus on my children. Athiya and Ahan’s careers are more important to me. I think I should take it easy and focus on them and share with them whatever I have learnt.”

