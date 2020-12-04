e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 04, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Atrangi Re: Akshay Kumar joins Sara Ali Khan, shares first pic from sets

Atrangi Re: Akshay Kumar joins Sara Ali Khan, shares first pic from sets

Akshay Kumar has shared a photo from the sets of Aanand L Rai’s Atrangi Re as he joined Sara Ali Khan. The film was announced earlier this year.

bollywood Updated: Dec 04, 2020, 12:55 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Akshay Kumar and Sara Ali Khan start shooting for Atrangi Re.
Akshay Kumar and Sara Ali Khan start shooting for Atrangi Re.
         

Akshay Kumar has joined Sara Ali Khan on the sets of Aanand L Rai’s Atrangi Re. The film also stars Dhanush in a pivotal role.

Sharing the happiness he feels as he returns to the sets after the long break due to Covid-19 pandemic, Akshay wrote, “The joy brought by those three magic words is unmatched : Lights, Camera, Action. Begun shooting for #AtrangiRe by @aanandlrai. Need all your love and best wishes. An @arrahman musical. Written by: #HimanshuSharma. #SaraAliKhan @dhanushkraja @TSeries @cypplOfficial.”

Sara also shared the same photo and wrote, “AtrangiRe becomes more Rangeen! @akshaykumar so privileged, excited and thankful to be working with you!”

 

The film, announced earlier this year, went on floors in Varanasi in March, but the shoot was halted when the coronavirus-induced nationwide lockdown was announced. Sara had earlier resumed the shoot, calling it a “stange” experience amid Covid-19 precautions. The team finally restarted production in October with its second shooting schedule taking place in Madurai.

Talking about resuming shoot, Sara said, “I was shooting for the second schedule of Atrangi Re. I’m now sitting in a room where people are wearing masks, suits and gloves. It’s a little strange. It was the same on set, with my director in a mask and gloves. It was different. But the passion and excitement with which everybody in the film fraternity comes to set with has not changed. The enthusiasm which binds us all is still there. So it really felt like I never left,” the 25-year-old actor told PTI.

This is the first time that Sara, Akshay and Aanand are collaborating. He has earlier made movies such as Tanu Weds Manu series and Raanjhanaa. “He is truly someone I can turn to for any kind of help. This year has been extremely hard for everyone. He has been there for me as a rock. On March 19, I was in Banaras shooting with him and returned to Mumbai the next day. Every third day during the lockdown, I’d tell him please take me back, I want to start shooting. Working with him has been a spectacular experience. I cannot wait to start our third schedule, hopefully very soon,” she added.

top news
Blow to BJP, MVA candidates lead in 4 Council seat polls in Maharashtra
Blow to BJP, MVA candidates lead in 4 Council seat polls in Maharashtra
RBI keeps repo rate unchanged, stance ‘accommodative’
RBI keeps repo rate unchanged, stance ‘accommodative’
GHMC poll results LIVE updates: AIMIM’s Majid Hussain wins in Mehdipatnam
GHMC poll results LIVE updates: AIMIM’s Majid Hussain wins in Mehdipatnam
Congress monitoring developments in BJP-JJP ties in Haryana over farmers’ agitation
Congress monitoring developments in BJP-JJP ties in Haryana over farmers’ agitation
Another legal notice to Kangana Ranaut over ‘derogatory’ tweet
Another legal notice to Kangana Ranaut over ‘derogatory’ tweet
Tenet review: Christopher Nolan’s latest mind-bender is not worth the wait
Tenet review: Christopher Nolan’s latest mind-bender is not worth the wait
‘Shape of things to come’: Puri on BJP’s early gains in GHMC polls
‘Shape of things to come’: Puri on BJP’s early gains in GHMC polls
Durgamati: Bhumi Pednekar on comparisons with Anushka Shetty
Durgamati: Bhumi Pednekar on comparisons with Anushka Shetty
trending topics
GHMC Election Results 2020 LIVEFarmers protest LIVE updatesCOVID 19 Live UpdatesDelhi air qualityFarmers ProtestCovid-19India vs Australia 1st T20

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In