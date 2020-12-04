Atrangi Re: Akshay Kumar joins Sara Ali Khan, shares first pic from sets

bollywood

Akshay Kumar has joined Sara Ali Khan on the sets of Aanand L Rai’s Atrangi Re. The film also stars Dhanush in a pivotal role.

Sharing the happiness he feels as he returns to the sets after the long break due to Covid-19 pandemic, Akshay wrote, “The joy brought by those three magic words is unmatched : Lights, Camera, Action. Begun shooting for #AtrangiRe by @aanandlrai. Need all your love and best wishes. An @arrahman musical. Written by: #HimanshuSharma. #SaraAliKhan @dhanushkraja @TSeries @cypplOfficial.”

Sara also shared the same photo and wrote, “AtrangiRe becomes more Rangeen! @akshaykumar so privileged, excited and thankful to be working with you!”

The film, announced earlier this year, went on floors in Varanasi in March, but the shoot was halted when the coronavirus-induced nationwide lockdown was announced. Sara had earlier resumed the shoot, calling it a “stange” experience amid Covid-19 precautions. The team finally restarted production in October with its second shooting schedule taking place in Madurai.

Talking about resuming shoot, Sara said, “I was shooting for the second schedule of Atrangi Re. I’m now sitting in a room where people are wearing masks, suits and gloves. It’s a little strange. It was the same on set, with my director in a mask and gloves. It was different. But the passion and excitement with which everybody in the film fraternity comes to set with has not changed. The enthusiasm which binds us all is still there. So it really felt like I never left,” the 25-year-old actor told PTI.

This is the first time that Sara, Akshay and Aanand are collaborating. He has earlier made movies such as Tanu Weds Manu series and Raanjhanaa. “He is truly someone I can turn to for any kind of help. This year has been extremely hard for everyone. He has been there for me as a rock. On March 19, I was in Banaras shooting with him and returned to Mumbai the next day. Every third day during the lockdown, I’d tell him please take me back, I want to start shooting. Working with him has been a spectacular experience. I cannot wait to start our third schedule, hopefully very soon,” she added.