Awara Paagal Deewana actor Aarti Chabria ties the knot. See her first pic with husband

Actor Aarti Chabria has shared the first pic of herself as a bride after tying the knot with husband Visharad Beedassy in Mumbai on Monday. She took to Instagram to share the photo.

“Guess who just got married! Please give us your blessings. On our special day our outfit was done by the very talented @lalitdalmiaofficial Jewellery : @minerali_store Makeup by my dear friend, my darling @amritakalyanpur Hair by my favourite @manjula7038 And who better to capture the moment than @luvisrrani & his fabulous team,” she captioned the post. Aarti is seen in a red lehenga while the groom is seen in seen in a golden sherwani. While Visharad is seen with a serious expression on his face, Aarti decided to play it goofy for the pics.

Visharad is reportedly a chartered accountant from Mauritius. The two got engaged on March 11 and their wedding is an arranged match.

Talking about husband, Aarti had earlier told The Times of India,“I had many times given up on the idea that I would find my Mr Right, but my family members always felt that one day, I would find my soulmate. I feel it is because of my family’s blessings that I found Visharad, because he is everything that I had ever dreamt of. I am extremely lucky to have found him after a long wait.”

“He is a chartered accountant and an international tax consultant. I am happy that we will be staying in India after marriage because I can continue my work here, and also be closer to family and friends.”

Aarti has worked in films like Awara Pagal Deewana and Shootout at Lokhandwala. She also won the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi.

First Published: Jun 25, 2019 15:06 IST