Ayesha Takia’s husband claims she’s getting death threats, seeks police help

Farhan Azmi, Mumbai restauranteur and husband of Bollywood actor Ayesha Takia, put out a series of tweets tagging Mumbai Police on Tuesday. He said that his wife, mother and sisters are being threatened by a man. He also accused the police of not doing anything about the threats.

He wrote, “My wife @Ayeshatakia , mother & sisters are being harassed,threatened stalked by a litigant, @MumbaiPolice #dcpDahiya refusing to answer my calls or messages. #DahiyaIPS has illegally frozen our bank accounts Dear PM @narendramodi ji @SushmaSwaraj Pls intervene!! #betibachao.”

He later thanked another officer for intervening in the matter.

A source close to the Azmi family told Times Now that the litigant is intimidating the family. The source said, “He (the litigant) somehow got Ayesha’s number. So long he did not have Ayesha’s number. Now he is messaging her on WhatsApp and saying, ‘You and your husband will be in jail very soon. In ten days the police are going to pick you up’. He’s intimidating her. He’s also intimidating Farhan’s sister who is pregnant.”

Farhan Azmi and Ayesha Takia tied the knot in 2009. Aysha was 23 then. Farhan is the son of Samajwadi Party leader Abu Azmi.