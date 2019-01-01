Ayushmann Khurrana broods on magazine cover. See spread here

Ayushmann Khurrana has graced the cover for the January edition of a fashion magazine. The actor, whose last two releases, Andhadhun and Badhaai Ho emerged as two of the biggest hits of 2018, has featured on the cover of GQ India, which has called him The Dark Horse.

The official Instagram page of the publication posted the cover, writing, "Meet our first cover star of 2019! @ayushmannk's revamped the idea of a Bollywood leading man, and is completely in the zone."

In the issue, the 34-year-old will reveal why he "chose acting over singing, what gets him in the zone and why he believes solitude is vital to nurturing a rich inner life."

Ayushmann recently spoke to Hindustan Times about his year. “My gut has never let me down. I look at stories as a layman and an audience member; I make the films that I would like to see myself. It feels great that my choices have been accepted,” he said.

On the work front, Ayushmann will next be seen in Ekta Kapoor's production venture Dream Girl. The comedy entertainer will also star Nushrat Bharucha in lead role.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jan 01, 2019 20:42 IST