Ayushmann Khurrana celebrates one year of Andhadhun, says film shaped him as an actor today

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 16:37 IST

Ayushmann Khurrana's National Award-winning film Andhadhun turned a year old on Saturday, and the actor took to social media to share his excitement.

Reminiscing about the film's journey, Ayushmann shared how Sriram Raghavan's suspense thriller taught him to challenge his inhibitions. He said: "As an artist, I'm a constant learner of the craft of acting. I'm always looking out for films that make me better, that challenge my thinking, my beliefs and opens me up to absorb new things. Andhadhun has truly been one such film that has shaped me as an actor today.”

He added, "It taught me to challenge my inhibitions and showcase a completely different side to my craft that surprised me and also pleasantly surprised the audiences. I'm thankful to my director Sriram Raghavan for trusting me with his vision and thankful to the universe for giving me projects like this which I can be so proud of."

Ayushmann bagged the National Film Award for Best Actor for his performance in the thriller. The film also won the Best Hindi Film award and an honour for its screenplay writer (adapted). Andhadhun also features Tabu and Radhika Apte.

First Published: Oct 05, 2019 16:37 IST