Ayushmann Khurrana used to charge Rs 1 crore per ad, now he demands more than triple: report

bollywood

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 15:07 IST

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana’s quote for appearing in television commercials has more than tripled after the recent success of his films. A new Mid-Day report says that the actor, who recently won a National Film Award for his performance in the thriller AndhaDhun, now demands Rs 3.5 crore per advertisement.

The commercial was shot at a Malabar Hills bungalow, and is reportedly for a security solutions firm. The report says that Ayushmann’s team refused to settle for anything less than Rs 3.5 crore, despite his previous fee ranging from Rs 90 lakhs to Rs 1 crore per ad. The new commercial was shot ‘a few days ago,’ according to the report, which speculates that his asking price for future films will also skyrocket.

The actor has delivered a series of critically acclaimed performances in box office hits such as AndhaDhun, Badhaai Ho and most recently, Article 15. The actor will now appear as a cross-dressing adult hotline operator in Dream Girl, following which he will star in the same-sex romance, Shubh Mangal Phirse Savdhaan.

Often applauded for his novel choice in roles, the actor told Mumbai Mirror about his character in Dream Girl, “None of the mainstream actors have played a role like this, but I love doing tricky stuff though I was scared to wear a saree on the first day. It got easier as we went along though I still don’t know how to drape one. But eventually, it’s all about how you internalise the character and get the body language right.”

After winning the National Film Award for AndhaDhun, Ayushmann told IANS, “I am feeling ecstatic. Actually, I am still trying to digest this. It on my bucket list when I came to Mumbai to become an actor.”

First Published: Aug 20, 2019 15:07 IST