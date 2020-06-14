Ayushmann Khurrana’s decade-old throwback pics appear online, Spike Lee’s masterpiece Da 5 Bloods releases on Netflix

bollywood

Da 5 Bloods movie review: A spectacular masterpiece from the legendary Spike Lee; it’s what Netflix was made for

In Da 5 Bloods, director Spike Lee attempts to unpack the entire history of the black American wartime experience — from honouring the first black man who died fighting for a country that didn’t fight back for him, to something as urgent as the murder of George Floyd. This isn’t an easy task, but Da 5 Bloods, out on Netflix, isn’t a straightforward film.

Anupam Kher misses wife Kirron Kher as she is away from him on her birthday: ‘Sorry you are on your own in Chandigarh’

Anupam Kher dug into the archives and pulled out some priceless throwback pictures to wish his wife Kirron Kher on her 65th birthday with a sweet Instagram post. He also said that he misses her but will see her soon. While she is currently in Chandigarh by herself, he and their son Sikandar Kher are at their residence in Mumbai.

Ayushmann Khurrana was a TV show host before Bollywood debut, Nikhil Chinapa shares throwback pictures, video

Long before he made his Bollywood debut with Vicky Donor, Ayushmann Khurrana co-hosted seasons one and two of reality show India’s Got Talent, with VJ Nikhil Chinapa, two decades ago. Nikhil has now shared some epic throwback pictures and a video from their hosting stint together.

Disha Patani celebrates 28th birthday with BFF Krishna Shroff and Naruto. See pics

Disha Patani has shared a glimpse of her 28th birthday celebrations. The actor shared a picture of her birthday cake and a boomerang video with best friend Krishna Shroff as the two celebrated the occasion.

Sonu Sood comes to the aid of Munna Bhai actor Surendra Rajan, who says he’s run out of most of his money

Actor Sonu Sood has come to the aid of his R... Rajkumar co-star Surendra Rajan. The latter had come to Mumbai to film a web series when the lockdown was announced in March, and has been stranded in the city ever since.

