Ayushmann Khurrana to collaborate with Anubhav Sinha again after Article 15 on an action-thriller

Ayushmann Khurrana and Anubhav Sinha are all set to work together again on an untitled action-thriller.

bollywood Updated: Mar 13, 2020 20:40 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Ayushmann Khurrana and Anubhav Sinha on the sets of Article 15.
Actor Ayushmann Khurrana’s next will be an action-thriller directed by Anubhav Sinha. This will be their second collaboration after 2018’s Article 15.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh announced the project on Twitter on Friday. “IT’S OFFICIAL... After #Mulk, #Article15 and #Thappad... Anubhav Sinha to direct #AyushmannKhurrana... An action thriller [not titled yet]... 16 Oct 2020 release. Anubhav and Ayushmann reunite after the much-acclaimed and successful #Article15,” he wrote.

 

Anubhav Sinha’s last film was Thappad with Taapsee Pannu. The film enjoyed positive reviews from critics and a good business at the box office as well. Ayushmann’s last project was Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, in which he played a gay man fighting against the homophobic parents of his boyfriend. The film got mixed reviews and made around Rs 70 crore.

Anubhav and Ayushmann’s Article 15 garnered great critical acclaim and was a commercial hit as well. The film was based on India’s caste divide and how a big town, upper caste cop arrives in rural Uttar Pradesh to find how deeply the caste system as infested the country’s roots. He sets out to solve a rape and murder case in the town while fighting against the corrupt judicial system and the abuse of power.

Recently, Anubhav talked about his decision to make a hero out of his protagonist in Article 15. He said, “That shot of the upper caste hero, walking with the Dalit girl in his arms, according to me, was a compromise, which I had to make. Creating a hero allowed me to say a whole lot more in the film.” The director was referring to a moment towards the end of the film, when Ayushmann’s policeman character rescues a kidnapped young girl. The film’s portrayal of an upper caste man as the hero was met with conflicted reception.

