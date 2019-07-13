Ayushmann Khurrana to reunite with Badhaai Ho co-stars Gajraj Rao, Neena Gupta in Shubh Mangal Saavdhan sequel: report

Badhaai Ho cast members Ayushmann Khurrana, Gajraj Rao and Neena Gupta will reunite in the upcoming sequel to the 2017 hit, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan. The sequel is titled Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan.

Pinkvilla quoted a source as saying, “Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao, who played the lead roles in Badhaai Ho, will be seen reuniting for Shubh Mangal Zyaada Saavdhan. Their chemistry and comic timing in Badhaai Ho made them a household name and the makers wish to replicate the same magic in Shubh Mangal Zyaada Saavdhan sequel. Ayushmann too shares a warm camaraderie with the duo. The makers are yet to zero in on the second actor opposite Ayushmann in the movie.”

Shubh Mangal saavdhan ki safalta ke baad, hum la rahe hain,

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan

Hum mehnat zyada kar lengey

Aap pyar thoda zyada de dijiyega@aanandlrai @cypplofficial @hiteshkewalya @ErosNow#Valentines2020 #ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan #SMZS pic.twitter.com/ubYBiCEirr — Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) May 9, 2019

Directed by Hitesh Kewalya, the upcoming film is a stand alone sequel to Shubh Mangal Saavdhan. The film is being produced by Aanand L Rai. While the first film dealt with erectile dysfunction, the sequel is said to be a gay love story. Recently, actor Rajkummar Rao denied rumours that he had been cast opposite Ayushmann.

Ayushmann is coming off a hot-streak of success, with films such as AndhaDhun, Badhaai Ho and most recently, Article 15. He said about Shubh Mangal 2 in a statement, “It is a beautiful story told in the quintessential Aanand L Rai style of filmmaking that will touch your hearts and leave a smile on your face. It is one of the most brilliant films that I have read in a long time and it handles the subject of homosexuality really sensitively. It is a pleasure to collaborate again with the master storyteller of our times. It is an out and out entertaining film that will also make you think and that’s the hallmark of good cinema.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jul 13, 2019 16:25 IST