Baaghi 2 box office collection day 6: Tiger Shroff enters Rs 100 crore club with third biggest hit of 2018

Everyone knew Baaghi 2 would earn a healthy collection at the box office but perhaps no one expected something so stellar. Tiger Shroff’s latest action flick has made Rs 100 crore in less than a week, making him a worthy member of the prestigious ‘100-crore club.’ Baaghi 2 box office collection stands at almost Rs 105 crore within six days of release.

Bollywood trade analyst shared the figures on Thursday. “And #Baaghi2 hits a century... 100 cr and counting... Third film to Rs 100 cr mark in 2018, after #Padmaavat and #SKTKS... Fri 25.10 cr, Sat 20.40 cr, Sun 27.60 cr, Mon 12.10 cr, Tue 10.60 cr, Wed 9.10 cr. Total: Rs 104.90 cr. India biz,” he wrote in a tweet.

Baaghi 2 is the third film to cross over the Rs 100 crore mark this year. The feat has been only been achieved by Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat and Luv Ranjan’s Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety with earning of Rs 300 crore and Rs 108 crore respectively.

With Baaghi 2 making big bucks even in the weekdays, one can expect even better business during the weekend. Directed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment production, the action flick is based on a quest for a lost child

It also features actors like Disha Patani, Manoj Bajpayee and Randeep Hooda. The film is a stand-alone sequel to 2016 film, Baaghi.

talking about the film earlier, Tiger had said, “When it comes to the success or failure of my movies, I would be lying if I say that it does not impact me at all. It does. In an industry as tough and competitive as Bollywood is, you’re only as good as your last performance. When you’ve put your heart and soul into a movie, you obviously want to see it do well at the box office and be appreciated by the audience.”

