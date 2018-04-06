Baaghi 2 box office collection day 7: Tiger Shroff film earns Rs 112.85 cr, is 2018’s second biggest hit

Bollywood actors Tiger Shroff and rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani must be on a roll: Their latest film Baaghi 2 has become the second highest grosser of the year, surpassing Kartik Aaryan’s surprise hit Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. Directed by Ahmed Khan, the film is already the highest opener and second highest weekend opener of 2018 and highest earner for the actor as well Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat remains the top grosser and top weekend opener of the year with Rs 286.24 crore and Rs 114 crore respectively.

Luv Ranjan’s Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety has collected Rs 108.15 crore till date.

Bollywood report card: Baaghi 2, Padmaavat, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Raid are box office winners

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the figures: “#Baaghi2 has an EXTRAORDINARY Week 1... Emerges SECOND HIGHEST GROSSER of 2018 [so far]… Weekend 2 will shed light on its *approx* lifetime biz... Fri 25.10 cr, Sat 20.40 cr, Sun 27.60 cr, Mon 12.10 cr, Tue 10.60 cr, Wed 9.10 cr, Thu 7.95 cr. Total: ₹ 112.85 cr. India biz.”

#Baaghi2 has an EXTRAORDINARY Week 1... Emerges SECOND HIGHEST GROSSER of 2018 [so far]… Weekend 2 will shed light on its *approx* lifetime biz... Fri 25.10 cr, Sat 20.40 cr, Sun 27.60 cr, Mon 12.10 cr, Tue 10.60 cr, Wed 9.10 cr, Thu 7.95 cr. Total: ₹ 112.85 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 6, 2018

As predicted by trade experts, Baaghi 2 has turned out to be he biggest hit of Tiger Shroff’s career and his first one to enter the Rs 100 crore club. The film has surpassed Ajay Devgn’s Raid, Akshay Kumar’s PadMan and Kartik Aaryan’s Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety to become the year’s second highest grosser.

The film also features Manoj Bajpayee and Randeep Hooda in main roles and is said to be inspired by Telugu film Kshanam.

Follow @htshowbiz for more