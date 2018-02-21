Baaghi 2 trailer: Tiger Shroff, our desi Rambo, returns. There is an army of villains to keep him busy

Villains in masks, villains in khakhi, villains with their hair flowing -- when it comes to bad guys, Baaghi 2 has been rather creative. Facing them all is our desi Rambo -- Tiger Shroff. With his flying kicks, cropped hair and lean physique, he is termed a “one-man army” by a character in the uniform. He has to be, given the sheer population of bad guys populating the trailer. The 3-minute Baaghi 2 trailer has Tiger in his elements.

Disha Patani’s character is in need of some help and approaches Tiger. What is her problem and will the “one-man army” be able to help her? With dialogues like ‘jo tera torture hai, wo mera warm-up hai’, this is an out-and-out actioner which will remind you of Rambo, Mission Impossible and half a dozen other blockbusters.

After flooding the internet with posters and teasers for days, Bollywood actors and rumoured couple, Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani, launched the first trailer of Baaghi 2 on Wednesday afternoon. Baaghi 2 also features Manoj Bajpayee, Randeep Hooda and Deepak Dobriyal in prominent roles. The trailer, which was launched online, flaunts all the ingredients of a masala film - action, romance, dance, songs, elements of revenge, jingoism and melodrama. But will it sustain the audience’s attention?

Baaghi 2 brings Disha and Tiger together onscreen for the first time.

The first film, Baaghi, was directed by Sabir Khan and featured Shraddha Kapoor as the female lead. Sunil Grover and Sudheer Babu also starred in the 2016 film which proved to be a box office hit. Baaghi was adapted from two films, Indonesian movie The Raid: Redemption (2001) and the 2004 Telugu release Varsham. The film got accolades for its action scenes. Shroff was seen performing Kalaripayattu, a martial art form, in the film.

For the trailer launch on Wednesday, Tiger and Disha arrived at the venue, Mahalaxmi Racecourse, in Mumbai in a chopper.

Tiger and Disha all set to launch the trailer of Baaghi 2.

Watch the new trailer here:

Last week, Tiger announced the third film in the franchise - Baaghi 3.

Produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and presented by Fox Star Studios, the film will release on March 30. After the success of Heropanti and Baaghi, the sequel will be the third collaboration of Tiger and Sajid Nadiadwala.

Follow @htshowbiz for more