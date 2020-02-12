Baaghi 3 song Dus Bahane 2.0 inspires hilarious memes: ‘Why is Tiger Shroff showing 5 fingers in song called Dus Bahane?’

bollywood

Updated: Feb 12, 2020 18:40 IST

The remixed version of Dus Bahane, which debuted on Wednesday, has inspired memes comparing it to the original. Fans took to Twitter to criticise Bollywood’s ongoing trend of rehashing popular songs. The new version of Dus Bahane is a part of the Baaghi 3 soundtrack, and features Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor.

The original song was a part of the 2005 film Dus, starring Abhishek Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Shilpa Shetty and Zayed Khan. Like the original, the new version has also been composed by Vishal-Shekhar. In response to the several remixes that are being made in the industry, Vishal Dadlani had issued a public warning to studios and filmmakers to not rehash any of his songs. “Make your own songs, vultures!” he’d written in an October, 2019 tweet.

“Lyrics, singers, nepotism,” wrote one Twitter user, listing things that were common between the old and new versions of the song. Another person shared a screengrab of Tiger holding up his the palm of his hand, and pointed out, “Not a single person involved in the making of this song realised that Tiger Shroff is showing 5 fingers for a song called Dus Bahane?” Baaghi 3 was previously targeted for copying shots from the DC superhero film, Wonder Woman.

Here are some of the best reactions to the new song:

Not a single person involved in the making of this song realised that Tiger Shroff is showing 5 fingers for a song called #DusBahane? 🤦 pic.twitter.com/i1TNgSdu8w — Anuradha (@anuradha_kush) February 12, 2020

Dear Bollywood:



Having to hear re-created songs is such a pain! #DusBahane pic.twitter.com/x51Pudwp01 — Ayaan (@ayaan_mhmd) February 12, 2020

Baaghi 3 is the third instalment of the Baaghi franchise. Both previous films have been box office successes, with Baaghi 2 making over Rs 200 crore worldwide. Directed by Ahmed Khan, the film also stars Riteish Deshmukh and Ankita Lokhande. Baaghi 3 is slated for release on March 6.

Follow @htshowbiz for more