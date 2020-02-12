Baaghi 3 song Dus Bahaane 2.0: Tiger Shroff pulls off cool dance moves, Shraddha Kapoor makes Baby Shark fancy

bollywood

Updated: Feb 12, 2020 12:56 IST

The first song from Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor’s film Baaghi 3 is out. Titled Dus Bahaane 2.0, the song is almost identical to the original from 2005 film.

The song’s video is shot at what appears to be a helicopter hangar, a white desert and a vacant factory. Shraddha shimmies in the brightest, sparkling bodysuits while Tiger shows off his toned abs in grungy jackets.

While Tiger pulls off more leg-twisting moves, ones that he is familiar with, Shraddha is seen making snow angels in the desert and even trying her hand at some Baby Shark moves. Watch the video here:

The song has been by the original quartet -- Vishal and Shekhar, Shaan and KK; only Tulsi Kumar is the new entrant. The lyrics are the same but more bass, more beats and more club-friendly tunes have been added to it.

Tiger had earlier shared a short clip of the song on Twitter and written, “Get ready to lose yourself to the most badass party song of the year. #DusBahane 2.0 coming out tomorrow. #Baaghi3.” The original song was picturised on Zayed Khan, Sanjay Dutt and Suniel Shetty apart from Abhishek. It was composed by Vishal-Shekhar while KK and Shaan, along with the composers, provided vocals.

Baaghi 3 is the third instalment of the action-thriller franchise Baaghi. It also features Riteish Deshmukh, Ankita Lokhande and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles.

Helmed by Ahmed Khan, and produced by Fox Star Studios India, the flick is set to hit the theatres on March 6.

