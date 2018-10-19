Badhaai Ho box office day 1: Ayushmann Khurrana’s film opens with Rs 7.25 crore, leaves Namaste England far behind

It’s a Badhaai Ho moment for Ayushmann Khurrana and the team as their registered a wonderful opening of Rs 7.25 crore at the box office, as reported by Boxofficeindia.com. The film, that clashed with Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra’s romantic flick Namaste England, has reportedly recorded a bigger opening than some of the biggest hits of the year like Raazi and Stree.

Starring Neena Gupta as the pregnant mother of a bachelor son played by Ayushmann, Sanya Malhtora as his love interest, Gajraj Rao as his father and Surekha Sikri as his grandmother, the film has been riding high on positive reviews by the critics. Film trade analysts had high hopes with the film by the looks of its impressive trailer. Badhaai Ho is a humourous take on getting pregnant in your 50s, which proves to be an embarrassing incident for the family. The film’s release was preponed to October 18, Thursday, to take advantage of the extended weekend beginning with Ram Navmi and followed by Dussehra.

Meanwhile, Namaste England, which is a sequel of the hit Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif starrer Namastey London, has proved to be a huge disappointment at the box office. According to a Boxofficeindia.com report, the film collected around Rs 1.75 crore on the day of its release, despite being a festive holiday. The report suggests the film’s box office numbers were slightly affected by the distributor woes in Madhya Pradesh as the multiplex chains did not allow the film’s release in single screens. But until the matter could be resolved, the best options went to the other film Badhaai Ho.

First Published: Oct 19, 2018 13:38 IST