Salman Khan vs Aamir Khan: Bajrangi Bhaijaan earns more than Dangal on first day in China

Be it Hollywood or Bollywood, the big market to make a mark is China these days. After Aamir Khan’s movies, looks like it is the time for Salman Khan’s films to shine. Eros International on Saturday tweeted to inform that Bajrangi Bhaijaan, the Salman Khan-starrer directed by Kabir Khan, has opened phenomenally well in China. The film has made more than Rs 18 crore ($2.8 million) on its opening day.

“Eros International & SKF’s #BajrangiBhaijaan soars at the Chinese Boxoffice with very positive reviews & an opening day collection of $2.8 million!@BeingSalmanKhan @erosnow @kabirkhankk @SKFilmsOfficial #BajrangiBhaijaaninChina,” the company said in a tweet.

Bajrangi Bhaijaan is the story of a simpleton from India, who is forced to take care of a young Pakistani girl after she gets lost during her family’s religious trip here. Salman’s charm and the little girl, played by actor Harshaali Malhotra’s innocent smile, won many a heart in India and Pakistan and did phenomenal business.

Of late, many Indian films have been released in China and have tasted success. The best example is the success of Aamir Khan starrer Dangal. Aamir, some would say, has a special connect in China. His Secret Superstar too did wonderfully well in China.

Salman Khan played a devotee of Lord Hanuman in Bajrangi Bhaijaan.

Dangal earned Rs 72.68 crore in the first three days of its release in China. The film, based on the real life story of wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat and his two daughters, went on to collect Rs 417.48 crore in two weeks in the country.

Aamir became a household name in China after the success of Dangal last year which raked up over Rs 1,100 crores since it was released in China. Aamir’s 3 Idiots and PK were also successful in China.

