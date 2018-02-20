 Batti Gul Meter Chalu: Shahid Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor start shooting in Uttarakhand. See pics | bollywood | Hindustan Times
Batti Gul Meter Chalu: Shahid Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor start shooting in Uttarakhand. See pics

The film is about bringing the social issue of electricity shortage to the notice of people and to encourage authorities to investigate the inaccuracies of the electricity bills.

bollywood Updated: Feb 20, 2018 17:53 IST
Batti Gul Meter Chalu will be directed by Shree Narayan Singh.

The first glimpse from the movie Batti Gul Meter Chalu has surfaced recently. Revisiting his old chocolate boy, the guy-next-door look, Shahid Kapoor looks quite a contrast from his heroic, larger-than-life character in recently released film, Padmaavat.

The shared picture also had a side glimpse of Shahid’s co-star in the film, Shraddha Kapoor. The picture is from the current shooting location of the film, Tehri in Uttarakhand.

@shahidkapoor in bullet #BattiGulMeterChalu @newtehri

A post shared by Batti Gul Meter Chalu (@batti_gul_meter_chalu) on

@shraddhakapoor at New Tehri #BattiGulMeterChalu

A post shared by Batti Gul Meter Chalu (@batti_gul_meter_chalu) on

Directed by Shree Narayan Singh, Batti Gul Meter Chalu is an upcoming comedy-drama starring Shahid, Shraddha, and Yami Gautam in pivotal roles.

