‘Be patient in bed’: Ayushmann Khuranna’s advice to men who want to date Bhumi Pednekar

Bollywood actors Ayushmann Khurana and Bhumi Pednekar, who have worked together in Dum Laga Ke Haisha and Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, appeared on Neha Dhupia’s BFFs with Vogue and Ayushmann offered some tips for men who want to date Bhumi Pednekar.

When host Neha asked Ayushmann what was the longest he has gone without sex, he immediately replied, “Outdoors, maybe?” And, when Bhumi was asked the same question, Ayushmann jumped in and said, “One hour!”The show is aired on Colors Infinity.

Neha then asked Ayushmann if he had any dating advice for Bhumi. The Vicky Donor star said, “She’s a pro.” but added a few tips for the men who wished to date her. “Patient in bed” said Ayushmann. “I like it slow, I like it romantic,” Bhumi said, confirming Ayushmann’s statement.

Bhumi was also asked to choose between Ayushmann and Rajkummar on the basis of talent and she said, “Ayushmann is better than Rajkummar.” Ayushmann also said that Rajkummar should hire a new stylist.

Ayushmann compared his Shubh Mangal Saavdhan co-star with superstar Aamir Khan. “Bhumi, you are the only actor in this country, apart from Aamir Khan, to have gone through the physical transformation,” he said.

(With IANS inputs)

