Beating corona blues with greenery: Celebs host garden parties with kids

bollywood

Updated: Apr 06, 2020 17:27 IST

Amid the Covid-19 scare, the isolation period at home is helping family members bond with each other. Many have spoken about it on social media, and taking this a notch higher, celebs are also engaging in gardening to bring their kids closer to Nature.

Actor Shruti Seth Aslam shares that her daughter Alina loves plants and even wishes them good morning and good night. “Sometime back, when she did gardening as part of her school activity, she was excited to see tiny plants sprout from the seeds she had sown. Now, when we’re doing it together, I can see how happy she is talking to plants and flowers. She loves to pluck chillies and lemons from our balcony garden,” she says.

Actor Shruti Seth Aslam's daughter Alina in her garden

Actor Saif Ali Khan and his son Taimur, actor Arjun Bijlani and his son Ayan, actors Teejay Sidhu and Karanvir Bohra and their twin daughters Bella and Vienna have taken to gardening.

Sidhu shares, “Unlike my mum’s home in Vancouver (Canada), where there’s a huge garden, there’s space crunch in Mumbai. Also, we don’t get much time. But now, our daily morning routine includes watering and cleaning the plants. We want our kids to stay close to mother earth, and understand their responsibilities towards her.”

Actor Arjun Bijlani and son Ayaan showing off their gardening skills

Bijlani, too, bonds with Ayan over gardening. “Neha (his wife) usually takes care of our plants, but now that I’m home, Ayan and I help her out. His favourite part of gardening is digging,” he shares.

Happy to have “planted a love for gardening in the hearts of” her kids, author Twinkle Khanna, too, shared a post about taking their help in harvesting Ceylon Palak from her garden.

Salman Khan with nephew Ahil

Recently, a video of Ahil plucking carambola with uncle Salman Khan went viral. The boy also does such activities with his father, actor Aayush Sharma. “We’re now staying at our Panvel farmhouse, and I take him along for picking fruits and veggies... One night, we were sitting by the pool and Ahil looked up to the sky and asked, ‘There are so many stars. Why we don’t see them every day?’” reveals Sharma.

Follow @htshowbiz for more