e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 06, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Beating corona blues with greenery: Celebs host garden parties with kids

Beating corona blues with greenery: Celebs host garden parties with kids

Being confined to the house had resulted in many celebrities encouraging their kids to pick up the spade and do some gardening

bollywood Updated: Apr 06, 2020 17:27 IST
Shreya Mukherjee
Shreya Mukherjee
Hindustan Times
Actor Teejay Sidhu with her twin daughters, Bella and Vienna
Actor Teejay Sidhu with her twin daughters, Bella and Vienna
         

Amid the Covid-19 scare, the isolation period at home is helping family members bond with each other. Many have spoken about it on social media, and taking this a notch higher, celebs are also engaging in gardening to bring their kids closer to Nature. 

Actor Shruti Seth Aslam shares that her daughter Alina loves plants and even wishes them good morning and good night. “Sometime back, when she did gardening as part of her school activity, she was excited to see tiny plants sprout from the seeds she had sown. Now, when we’re doing it together, I can see how happy she is talking to plants and flowers. She loves to pluck chillies and lemons from our balcony garden,” she says.

Actor Shruti Seth Aslam's daughter Alina in her garden
Actor Shruti Seth Aslam's daughter Alina in her garden

Actor Saif Ali Khan and his son Taimur, actor Arjun Bijlani and his son Ayan, actors Teejay Sidhu and Karanvir Bohra and their twin daughters Bella and Vienna have taken to gardening.

Sidhu shares, “Unlike my mum’s home in Vancouver (Canada), where there’s a huge garden, there’s space crunch in Mumbai. Also, we don’t get much time. But now, our daily morning routine includes watering and cleaning the plants. We want our kids to stay close to mother earth, and understand their responsibilities towards her.”

Actor Arjun Bijlani and son Ayaan showing off their gardening skills
Actor Arjun Bijlani and son Ayaan showing off their gardening skills

Bijlani, too, bonds with Ayan over gardening. “Neha (his wife) usually takes care of our plants, but now that I’m home, Ayan and I help her out. His favourite part of gardening is digging,” he shares.

 

Happy to have “planted a love for gardening in the hearts of” her kids, author Twinkle Khanna, too, shared a post about taking their help in harvesting Ceylon Palak from her garden.

Salman Khan with nephew Ahil
Salman Khan with nephew Ahil

Recently, a video of Ahil plucking carambola with uncle Salman Khan went viral. The boy also does such activities with his father, actor Aayush Sharma. “We’re now staying at our Panvel farmhouse, and I take him along for picking fruits and veggies... One night, we were sitting by the pool and Ahil looked up to the sky and asked, ‘There are so many stars. Why we don’t see them every day?’” reveals Sharma.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
President, MPs, ministers take a pay cut for 1 year, say it is a message
President, MPs, ministers take a pay cut for 1 year, say it is a message
Bengal to have Nobel winner Abhijit Banerjee in Covid-19 policy team:Report
Bengal to have Nobel winner Abhijit Banerjee in Covid-19 policy team:Report
Nod to Tablighi Jamaat gathering should have been denied, says Sharad Pawar
Nod to Tablighi Jamaat gathering should have been denied, says Sharad Pawar
Amid coronavirus crisis, a look at countries untouched by the deadly contagion
Amid coronavirus crisis, a look at countries untouched by the deadly contagion
8 in Pakistan’s XI don’t meet fitness standards: Former Pak opener & coach
8 in Pakistan’s XI don’t meet fitness standards: Former Pak opener & coach
Zoom: Privacy concerns around this viral video conferencing app
Zoom: Privacy concerns around this viral video conferencing app
‘His journey reminds me of Dhoni’: Ashish Nehra on young player
‘His journey reminds me of Dhoni’: Ashish Nehra on young player
Why Mumbai’s lack of isolation beds could pose problems in battling Covid-19 pandemic
Why Mumbai’s lack of isolation beds could pose problems in battling Covid-19 pandemic
trending topics
PM ModiCoronavirus Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesWuhan Covid-19Covid-19 Positive CaseCovid-19 newsCoronavirus cases in India

don't miss

latest news

india news

bollywood news