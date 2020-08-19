Before SC verdict, Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta says ‘‪Lead us from darkness unto light’

bollywood

Updated: Aug 19, 2020 10:35 IST

Hours before the Supreme Court will pronounce its verdict on Rhea Chakraborty’s petition to transfer the investigation in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case from Patna to Mumbai, the late actor’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti invoked the divine. She shared an image from the Mahabharata, of Lord Krishna charioteering Arjuna, as he prepares to go to war.

“‪Lead Us from darkness unto LIGHT! Sharnagati #GlobalPrayers4SSR #Godiswithus,” Shweta captioned her Instagram post. Fans came out in support of Sushant and his family. “Don’t worry Di. The truth will prevail,” one wrote. “Prayers with you and your family!,” another wrote. “Order will be in your favour.....trust in the Lord,” a third wrote.

Sushant was found dead at his Mumbai apartment on June 14. Shweta has been pushing for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into his death. On Tuesday, she tweeted, “Requesting for an early decision from the Supreme Court, we have been very hopeful and have been patiently waiting. Every minute of delay is causing pain and heartbreak. #CBIForSSR.”

Earlier, Shweta released a video, appealing to fans and well-wishers to support the family in their fight for justice for Sushant. “Hello, everyone. I am Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister, Shweta Singh Kirti. I request everyone to stand together and demand for CBI inquiry for Sushant. We deserve to know the truth. We deserve justice for Sushant. Otherwise, we will never find closure. We won’t be able to live a peaceful life. Tahe dil se aap sab se request hai ki ekjut ho kar CBI inquiry ki maang karein kyunki humein sach jaan ne ka haq hai (I sincerely request everyone to stand united and demand a CBI inquiry because we have a right to know the truth). Thank you,” she said in the clip, shared on her Instagram page.

Sushant’s father, KK Singh, had filed an FIR against Rhea and others in Patna, accusing the actor’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty of abetment to suicide. Rhea had filed a plea in the Supreme Court, seeking a transfer of the case from Patna to Mumbai.

The Maharashtra and Bihar police forces have been involved in a turf war, with the Mumbai Police arguing that the Patna Police has no jurisdiction in the case. Meanwhile, earlier this month, the Centre gave its nod to a CBI probe, on the recommendation of the Bihar government.

On Wednesday, at 11am, the apex court will deliver its verdict on Rhea’s plea. The verdict will also decide if the CBI will continue investigating the case.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

