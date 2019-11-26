Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani to kick off second schedule in January 2020

bollywood

Updated: Nov 26, 2019 15:56 IST

The second schedule of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 will begin filming from January 2020, director Anees Bazmee told The Times Of India. The sequel to Priyadarshan’s 2007 hit stars Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani in the lead roles. Tabu has also been roped in for a pivotal role.

“We have already started shooting for the film and both Kartik and Kiara are amazing as actors and look good together. I know Kartik’s work for long but working with Kiara was also amazing. She did an extremely outstanding job on the first day of the shoot and I am impressed by her work. Both are superb and suit the characters. I am looking forward to shooting with them again in January,” Bazmee told the newspaper.

While it was just Kartik and Kiara who shot for the first schedule, the second one will include the entire cast. According to reports, the second schedule of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 will be three months long and shot in London and Rajasthan.

In August this year, Kartik announced that he will be taking the franchise forward and shared the first look posters of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. He is stepping into the shoes of Akshay Kumar, who played the lead in the original.

Reports suggest that two songs from Bhool Bhulaiyaa – Ami Je Tomar and Hare Ram Hare Ram – will be recreated in the sequel. Speculation is rife that Vidya Balan, who played Avni/Manjulika in the original, will make a special appearance in the new version of Ami Je Tomar.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is scheduled to hit the theatres on July 31, 2020. The film will lock horns at the box office with Karan Malhotra’s Shamshera, which stars Ranbir Kapoor, Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt.

Follow @htshowbiz for more