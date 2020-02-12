Bhoot song Channa Ve: Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar relive love story before the tragedy. Watch here

bollywood

Channa Ve, the first song from the upcoming supernatural horror film, Bhoot Part 1: The Haunted Ship, has been released online. “Before the loss, there was love,” a tweet posted by Dharma Productions reads, hinting that the song is set before the events of the film.

Featuring Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar, Channa Ve is a romantic number. Bhoot is otherwise a horror movie set aboard an abandoned ship. The music video shows a PTSD-ridden Vicky, popping pills to tackle his trauma. We see flashbacks of a happy family life with his wife and child. Vicky’s character says that he sometimes deliberately doesn’t take his pills, so that he can see his family again, in hallucinations.

The song narrates the love story of Vicky and Bhumi’s characters, from their wedding to the birth of their daughter. Channa Ve has been composed by Akhil Sachdeva, with lyrics by Akhil Sachdeva and Mansheel Gujral.

At the film’s trailer launch, Vicky said, "Bhoot... is one of the most exciting films I've worked on, it is a completely new genre for me and I hope the audience loves this character as much as they've loved my previous ones.” He added, “The script was very intriguing moreover, I am extremely glad to collaborate with Dharma Productions and Zee Studios International again after Raazi. The movie has a very interesting plot, it will tap into just the right note of horror for our audiences.”

Produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Shashank Khaitan and Karan, the film has been directed by debutante Bhanu Pratap Singh. The film was originally meant to release on November 15 last year, but was shifted to accommodate Ayushmann Khurrana’s Bala. Its new release date is February 21, 2020.

