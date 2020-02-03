e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Vicky Kaushal’s expression in Bhoot trailer inspires hilarious memes, fans joke about UPSC exams, girlfriends

Vicky Kaushal’s expression in Bhoot trailer inspires hilarious memes, fans joke about UPSC exams, girlfriends

Fans have wasted no time in creating imaginative memes on the trailer of Vicky Kaushal’s horror film, Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship.

bollywood Updated: Feb 03, 2020 18:29 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Vicky Kaushal in a still from the Bhoot trailer.
         

The internet has wasted no time in coming up with fresh memes on the recently released trailer of the horror film, Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship. Starring Vicky Kaushal in the lead role, the film is intended to be the first instalment in a series of horror movies, produced by Karan Johar.

Twitter users focused on one particular moment from the trailer for meme content. “Yeh tumhara hallucination hai (You’re hallucinating),” became a popular meme online, mere hours after the trailer’s release on Monday.

People poked fun at everything from UPSC exams to Vodafone. “When someone says Vodafone Provides the fastest internet,” one person wrote next to a picture of Vicky and the ‘hallucination’ line. “When crush smiles back!” wrote another.

Check out some memes here:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Speaking at the trailer launch event of the film, Vicky said, "This was something I was not prepared for as an actor. While doing comedy, drama or emotional scenes, you can leave it to the moment between co-actors. You can rehearse, and while acting you leave it to the moment. You surrender to the moment and create something. But horror is a genre where I had to know everything in advance. The scene was explained to me in advance, and I know what's going to happen next and have to react to it. I cannot just leave it to the moment. So, it was very technical and detailed, and a very tricky space, which I wasn't really exposed to earlier."

Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship is directed by Bhanu Pratap Singh, and also features Bhumi Pednekar and Ashutosh Rana. The film is reportedly based on a true incident that happened in Mumbai. It tells the story of a couple on an abandoned ship lying static on a beach. The film releases on February 21.

