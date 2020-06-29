Bhuj The pride of India posters: Ajay Devgn is ready for the fight, Sanjay Dutt’s first look out

Updated: Jun 29, 2020 18:53 IST

New posters of Ajay Devgn’s upcoming movie, Bhuj The Pride of India, were shared on Monday as it was announced that the film will release on Disney+ Hotstar later this year. Directed by Abhishek Dudhaiya, the film stars Sanjay Dutt and Sonakshi Sinha in pivotal roles. Other films that will stream on the platform include Akshay Kumar’s Laxmmi Bomb, Alia Bhatt’s Sadak 2 and Vidyut Jammwal’s Khuda Hafiz.

Talking about the direct-to-digital release, Ajay said in a virtual press conference, “The film is based on a true story. The story is about one day and one night. It tells this story of common people who rebuilt a road overnight to help the armed forces during the 1971 war. We need to have more stories of such bravery and valour.”

Ajay Devgn plays an Indian Air Force (IAF) pilot in the film and the poster shows him in uniform. Earlier, the director had shared the first look of the film on Twitter on the first day of the new year, “It’s a privilege to present @ajaydevgn sir’s first look as Sq. Ld. Vijay Karnik from my upcoming directorial film #BhujThePrideOfIndia . #14Aug2020.” The film was slated for an Independence Day release this year before theatres were shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Bhuj: The Pride Of India tells the story of 300 women from Madhapar village of Gujarat’s Kutch district, who played a pivotal role in helping India win the war. The women came together to rebuild and repair the only runway in Bhuj, which was crucial for the war.

The film also stars Ammy Virk and South Indian actor Pranitha Subhash. Speaking about working with Ajay Devgn, she had earlier told IANS: “Ajay sir is so disciplined on sets. He is so natural when it comes to acting and the best thing about him is that as soon as the director says action, he gets into the character and gets out of it as soon as the director says cut. There was so much to learn from him and I feel blessed to have worked with him in my first Bollywood film.” The film is slated to hit theatres on August 14.