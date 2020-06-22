Bhumi Pednekar: I don’t see myself romancing anyone on the big screen for a while now

bollywood

Updated: Jun 22, 2020 14:12 IST

As Bollywood prepares to get back on its feet and resume shooting with social distancing norms in place even on a film set, there are still aspects that remain in doubts, especially contact moments. Actor Bhumi Pednekar says she is going to steer clear from romancing on screen, at least for now.

“I don’t know about implementation of social distancing. We’ll have to wait and watch. On a film set, you have so many people working together. Especially as actors, I feel we are very vulnerable. I can’t really wear a mask and do a scene. I’m sure the dynamics will change. I don’t see myself romancing anyone on the big screen for a while now. Even our storylines and narratives will change,” shares Pednekar.

While the actor, 30, says that safety is the priority, she also feels that work has to commence sooner now, as lives and livelihood of a lot of people involved depend on films.

“Security of humankind comes before everything else. At the same time, I feel our economy has to get going. There are so many people who’re dependent on the film industry; their livelihood is dependent on daily shoots. So, I’m very much ready to go back to work,” she explains.

Pednekar feels that with proper precautions and safety measures in place, work can resume not just in the film industry but across all sectors.

“The deaths due to the virus are devastating. My heart goes out to every victim and their families, to the frontline workers. Honestly, when I think of them, I get a lot of courage from. They go out every day to take on the situation head on,” she says.

The actor further warns that people who need to step out should be responsible and take precautions. “They should understand that there are certain protocols the government has put out for our good and we’ve to respect that. If we want life to get back to normal, we’ve to listen to them,” she ends.

Follow @htshowbiz for more