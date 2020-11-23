Bhumi Pednekar on working during the pandemic: Every day has to be a new day, should be taken in its own stride

Updated: Nov 23, 2020, 19:43 IST

As the unlock phase commenced and film shootings resumed, Bhumi Pednekar was one of the first few actors to start working. She shot for a few ads and finished shooting for her upcoming thriller Durgamati that releases on the web. Happy to be facing the camera after a long break, Pednekar, however, is very cautious and is going by the book when it comes to taking care of herself and people around her.

“The idea is to be as safe as possible, to maintain social distancing while you are working. Make sure you keep washing your hands, wear a mask and sanitise. I get myself tested every time I am shooting given that as per guidelines you need be sure that you don’t have the virus so to avoid possible spreading,” she says.

That’s not it, as Pednekar also gets people around her tested, which includes her staff too. She believes in th mantra that the more one abides by rules, the more it’s better to keep the surrounding safe.

“Maintaining hygiene and staying hydrated are equally important. The virus is still active, so we have to be careful… starting work is spreading some positivity. Good that we all are trying to restart, trying to earn a livelihood but we can’t ignore the situation… we need to go slow, work smartly,” adds the actor, who will start shooting for her next Hindi film Badhaai Do in January 2021 alongside Rajkummar Rao.

The actor recently expressed concern about those who aren’t taking proper safety measures and wearing masks.

“The country and has already seen enough this year. It’s important to first start by being safe, keeping your family and community safe, make sure that everyone is adhering to norms put forth by the government for the Covid-19 situation. Things are tough but we need to stay strong,” she says.

Pednekar also urges that one needs to stay positive, be compassionate and spread love.

“Every day has to be a new day, to be taken in its own stride. People need to be good to people and keep spreading happy vibes which is much required in such unforeseen condition when we don’t really know when will this end and what is the solution,” she concludes.

