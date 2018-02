Biggest hug and all my love: Rajkummar Rao wishes girlfriend Patralekhaa on her birthday

Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao showered girlfriend and Citylights co-star Patralekha with the “biggest hug” and all his “love” on her 28th birthday on Tuesday.

“Happy Birthday to the most gorgeous girl Patralekha. Here’s to more love, peace, fun, travel and happiness. More power. Biggest hug and all my love,” he tweeted.

Happy birthday to the most gorgeous girl @Patralekhaa9. Here’s to more love, peace, fun, travel & happiness. More power. Biggest hug and all my love❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/YOqMyy0QMc — Rajkummar Rao (@RajkummarRao) February 20, 2018

The actors, who have been in a romantic relationship for a while, featured as a couple in the 2014 film CityLights. They also worked together for the web series Bose: Dead/Alive. They might reunite onscreen soon.

“This year, we are going to shoot for something really amazing. We haven’t signed it yet, but we are in talks,” Patralekha had told IANS when asked if she is going to work with Rajkummar again in the near future.

